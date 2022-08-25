Swapnil Joshi Calls Arjun Kapoor 'True Superstar', Faces Netizens' Wrath

A major boycott campaign against Bollywood films has been ongoing for the last few weeks on social media. Several Bollywood superstars are also facing boycott calls. It seems that prominent Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi is the latest to have been caught in the boycott storm that has engulfed the Hindi film industry. Recently, Swapnil Joshi shared a delightful Facebook post after he met with Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

“Simple. Real. Magical. There is a reason you guys are who you are! Superstars in the truest sense. Thank u for the love @ranveersingh, @arjunkapoor, and @narendrafirodia sir,” read the Facebook post of Swapnil Joshi.

However, Swapnil’s post hasn’t gone down well with the netizens. Many Facebook users have commented on the post and raised their objections. It seems that several people don’t agree that Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are superstars.

One Facebook user wrote, “Arjun Kapoor is a Superstar?” Another Facebook user commented, “Bollywood jokers standing with a true Superstar Swapnil Joshi.” Going by the comments on Swapnil’s post, it is clear that the boycott trend isn’t going to die down anytime soon.



It is worth noting that another Marathi actor, Rahul Deshpande, got trolled recently for supporting superstar Aamir Khan. Rahul Deshpande shared a positive review of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Instagram. Consequently, a section of the Internet called him out for supporting Aamir.

Bollywood films like Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra have faced backlash on Twitter. In fact, the ‘boycott Bollywood’ hashtag often trends on Twitter. Some trade analysts are of the view that these boycott calls can seriously impact a film’s business.

Many Bollywood stars have already given their opinions on these boycott calls. During a recent media interaction, Arjun Kapoor said that the boycott culture was unfair and that the industry needed to do something about it.

