Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner Shiv Thakare could not win the trophy of Bigg Boss 16 but he has managed to win the hearts of the audience. Not only from fans but Thakare received immense love and support from Bollywood and Marathi celebs as well. Recently, Shri Krishna fame Swapnil Joshi was asked a question about Shiv Thakare on Twitter and the actor gave a direct answer and clarified his opinion. And his tweet is currently going viral.

Recently, Swapnil Joshi did an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. The actor was asked about Bigg 16 first runner-up Shiv Thakare. One of the users asked Swapnil Joshi, “Sir, you supported Shiv Thakare wholeheartedly, he deserved it. You are one of the best actors.” Answering this, Swapnil said, “Shiv is like a brother. Had to support him. For me, he is the winner. Has a heart of gold.”

Seeing the tweet, fans appreciated Swapnil’s reply. The post is currently garnering attention all over social media. Take a look at the tweet:

Shiv is like a brother. Had to support him. For me, he is the winner. Has a heart of gold. https://t.co/AV0n0qZz1q— Swwapnil Joshi | स्वप्नील जोशी (@swwapniljoshi) February 22, 2023

Seeing the answer, one of the users commented, “Aww so sweet,” while another commented, “He is our winner thanks for the love and support,” and many others showered heart emojis in the comment box.

The reality show recently concluded. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary made it to the top three. Priyanka was ranked as the second runner-up. Rapper MC Stan won the Bigg Boss 16 trophy by defeating Shiv Thakare and took home a glamorous Grand i10 Nios and Rs 31.8 lakh in cash.

In the meantime, following his appearance on Bigg Boss 16, Shiv recently had his first live chat with his Instagram followers. Numerous fans inquired about his upcoming projects during the live chat, and the actor responded that he might soon appear in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

According to sources, there are rumours that Salman Khan will give Shiv Thakare a chance in his upcoming film. As a result, the audience is interested to know more about it.

