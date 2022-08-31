Swapnil Joshi Welcomes Lord Ganesha at Home, Opts For Panchadhatu Idol

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the country have started in full bloom. Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi was also no exception to the festivities. Swapnil who is remembered as Lord Krishna in director Ramanand Sagar’s superhit television show Shri Krishna welcomed the arrival of Lord Ganesha with great enthusiasm.

Swapnil shared a string of pictures on the photo-sharing application which revealed his devotion to the deity.

Dressed in a light pink kurta with a pair of white trousers, Swapnil struck a candid pose with his daughter Maayra. The father and daughter twinned in pink. The beautiful frame also captured the Ganesh idol kept in a special mandir decorated with flowers and handmade torans.

In another video dropped by the actor, Swapnil and his daughter were seen folding their hands to offer their prayers to Lord Ganesha. While Sawpnil chanted “Ganpati Bappa” his daughter completed the prayer by adding “Morya” in the end. The duo posed for a click afterwards.

Deviating from the rule of immersing the Ganapati idol in water every year after the celebration, Swapnil has adopted a different way to worship the deity. During Ganeshotsav Swapnil and his family members worship the same Ganesh idol.

This special Ganesh idol that is worshipped in Swapnil’s house is carved out from Panchadhatu or five metals. Swapnil has taken this decision with due consent from his family to save the environment from pollution.

Every year, with the immersions of the Ganesh idol in lakes, rivers, or seas, there is an increase in water pollution. That’s why, to avoid causing further harm to nature, Swapnil has opted for the Panchdhatu Ganesh figurine.

After the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are over, the actor makes sure to immerse the idol in a bucket of water for about an hour or a half. Next, the figurine is taken out and cleaned properly before it is kept aside in a cupboard.

