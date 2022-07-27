Swapnil Joshi’s Love For His Parents Will Melt Your Heart, Watch This Old Video

Actor Swapnil Joshi is in news for his latest show Tu Teva Tashi, which is airing on Zee Marathi channel. The show featuring Shilpa Tulashkar and Swapnil Joshi in the lead roles premiered on March 20 and it has gained popularity within a few months.

Swapnil has a good following on social media. An old video of the actor, recently shared on Instagram, is going viral. In the video from an old interview, Swapnil is talking about his parents. The actor is saying that living with the parents is the real wealth. The video clip was shared on Instagram on the occasion of National Parents Day, which was observed on July 24.

According to Swapnil, all other comforts of life are nothing in comparison to the love of the parents. The Bali actor said that he and his wife are very lucky to have parents with them. Swapnil feels surrounded by a lot of positive energy while living with parents.

Fans were quite happy with these thoughts and showered a lot of love in the comments section. They were quite happy with such beautiful thoughts shared by Swapnil. The Instagram reel has garnered more than 1 Lakh views.

One user wrote that his acting is nice but now the episodes are looking quite dragged. Another one wrote that he is a great fan of this show. He can’t watch this regularly and downloaded the Zee 5 application for viewing episodes.

On the work front, Swapnil is currently playing the role of Saurabh Pathwardhan in Tu Teva Tashi. The show recently completed 100 episodes and it’s gaining more viewership. The audiences love the chemistry between the lead characters, played by Swapnil and Shilpa. Fans are now waiting for the Maha episode of the show to be aired at 1 PM on July 31.

Besides this serial, Swapnil is also working on an untitled show. Bharat Jadhav is also a part of this project. This show is bankrolled by Anushka Motion Pictures & Entertainment. No other details regarding cast, crew and timings are known yet.

