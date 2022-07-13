Swapnil Joshi’s Unique Way of Promoting His Film’s TV Premiere Will Leave You in Splits

Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi of Tu Tevha Tashi fame always finds new and unique ways of keeping his fans entertained through his social media posts. He often posts snippets from his personal life as well as developments of his projects. This time it is the actor’s unique way of promoting a film of his that has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Swapnil’s horror film Bali, which released last year, is going to have its world television premiere on Pravah Picture on July 17. The actor, in a effort to appeal to his fans to catch the movie on television, came up with a unique and hilarious reel. In the reel, we see Swapnil seated inside a car as a woman is heard saying, “Bahut mushkil mai hai pyaar meri (My love is in danger)”, to which Swapnil casually gestures to come out with the problem. Then the woman says, “Usne Aadhaar card wali photo maangi hai (He has asked for my Aadahar c ard photo)”, to which Swapnil’s face hilariously changes to that of being petrified. It is an obvious reference to the prevalent joke about how terrible Aadhaar card photos generally are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swapnil Joshi (@swwapnil_joshi)



Swapnil has captioned the reel, “The only thing scarier than this is watching BALI on Pravah Picture this weekend ! Sunday. July 17, 1pm.” The unique way of promoting the television premiere of Bali has left social media impressed and people are having a laugh riot in the comments section.

Bali is a psychological horror movie directed by Vishal Furia and has Swapnil Joshi and Pooja Sawant in lead roles. It is about a couple whose daughter mysteriously falls ill and has to be hospitalized, after which she claims to be speaking to a mysterious nurse residing in the deserted part of the hospital.

