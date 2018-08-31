English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Swara Bhaskar on Masturbation Scene: Believed in The Role and Did It
Since childhood, girls face judgment. Be it about looks or behaviour, they are being judged on everything says Swara Bhaskar.
Actress Swara Bhaskar, known for raising her voice on several social issues -- especially those related to women's safety and equality -- says women have to face more judgment than men.
"Since childhood, girls face judgment. Be it about looks or behaviour, they are being judged on everything.
"While getting married, judgmental questions like, 'How a girl looks like, what's her skin tone, how is her nature' are being imposed on our girls for a long time. I am not saying that men are not judged, but women have to face more judgment than them," the 30-year-old said here.
Swara was promoting the second season of her web show It's Not That Simple.
She believes that the status of women has changed in India, but said there is still a long way to go.
"From a long time, the Hindi phrase 'Log kya kahenge (what will people say)' has made our women weak and has suppressed their voice, but now women are breaking all the ceilings and are moving ahead."
The Veere Di Wedding actress had faced flak over a masturbation scene that she did in the film. She says she believed in the role and did it.
"While performing any role, an actor should have faith in it. If you don't have faith in a role, it would be hard to perform it on-screen," added Swara.
Swara was promoting the second season of her web show It's Not That Simple.
She believes that the status of women has changed in India, but said there is still a long way to go.
"From a long time, the Hindi phrase 'Log kya kahenge (what will people say)' has made our women weak and has suppressed their voice, but now women are breaking all the ceilings and are moving ahead."
The Veere Di Wedding actress had faced flak over a masturbation scene that she did in the film. She says she believed in the role and did it.
"While performing any role, an actor should have faith in it. If you don't have faith in a role, it would be hard to perform it on-screen," added Swara.
