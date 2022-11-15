Swara Bhasker Becomes First Indian Actor To Join International Competition Jury For 44th Cairo International Film Festival

Having already made a name for herself in the international film festival circuit with the short film Sheer Qorma (2021), actress Swara Bhasker has now become the first Indian actor to be invited to the distinguished International Competition Jury of the 44th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF).

Organised by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, CIFF is the oldest and most esteemed film festivals of the Middle East and has showcased many iconic international films over the years, which went onto win big at the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

Talking about the honour, Swara says, “I’m both grateful and honoured to be a jury member at such an illustrious festival that has for so many decades been a platform for showcasing global cinema. It is an opportunity to watch some of the best cinema from the region and the world and that’s such a treat. I’m absolutely stoked!”

Amir Ramses, iconic Egyptian director and festival director of CIFF is elated to have the actor on board as part of the jury. He shares, “CIFF is proud to welcome Swara Bhasker, a noted and versatile actress from India who works across mainstream and independent cinema, as a member of the CIFF‘s International Competition Jury.”

He adds, “A dynamic person of multiple talents, Bhasker is a very vocal activist who draws attention to causes that need highlighting as a public speaker and columnist. CIFF is truly delighted that she brings such a varied experience and sensitivity to judging the films in the main competition of our forthcoming 44th edition.”

CIFF’s international competition section contains fourteen titles, including five world premieres. The jury is presided over by Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase. Swara is joined by Egyptian cinematographer Nancy Abdelfattah, Egyptian composer Rageh Daoud, Italian actor Stefania Casini, Mexican filmmaker Joaquin Del Paso and Moroccan actor Samir Guesmi. This year, the film festival opened with renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, a coming-of-age drama, which is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on his adolescence and early years as a director. CIFF kick-started on November 13 and will continue till November 22.

Read all the Latest Movies News here