Swara Bhasker Blames Shah Rukh Khan And Aditya Chopra For ‘Ruining Her Love Life’: ‘Been Looking For Raj…’

Bollywood actress, Swara Bhasker in a recent interview spoke about how her dreams about love and wedding have changed and she blamed Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra for it. Swara said that she is done with dating and she feels that life is hard being single. She compared it to ‘sifting through the garbage’.

Swara, who is set to be featured in ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’, spoke about being single for years, during the movie promotions. As per MidDay reports, Swara Bhasker said, “I blame Aditya Chopra sir and Shah Rukh Khan for ruining my love life.” The Aditya Chopra directorial debut, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the main roles, set a benchmark for romance. Having watched that at a tender age, she revealed that she had been looking for her Raj. The realization that Raj does not exist came after many years to her. The movie left her with a very different idea of romance which later in life she discovered to be false.

During the event, Pooja made an announcement stating, “Swara is single and ready to date.” In response, Swara quickly declared, “I am done guys. I cannot. I don’t have the energy.” The actor added, “Single life is hard, it’s like sifting through garbage.”

Swara Bhasker was in the capital for the promotion of her upcoming film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar, along with director Kamal Pandey, producer Vinod Bachchan, and co-stars Sikha Talsania and Pooja Chopra. They also interacted with the press during their visit during which Swara Bhasker opened up about how Jahaan Chaar Yaar is devoid of any agenda. Calling it a ‘not Swara Bhasker type film’, she also addressed claims that such film can lead women astray and whether men would feel disempowered with so many women-centric films coming up in the last few years.

During the same event, addressing claims that films like Jahaan Chaar Yaar would destroy the ‘moral values’ of women and lead them astray, Swara Bhasker said, “The same question had come up during Veere Di Wedding as well. So I want to ask the audience if you see women enjoying, living their lives partying, and having fun, why do you think ‘auratein bigad rahi hai’ (women are going astray)? It’s the mentality that you think that society exists for controlling women- their choices, their bodies, what they are doing, or what they are wearing, and who they are loving. We are trying to challenge, or rather just tell a story with this kind of mentality in the backdrop.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the short film Sheer Qorma. She also has Jahaan Chaar Yaar by Kamal Panday. It also features Pooja Chopra, Meher Vij, and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. The movie is about four married friends. Apart from this, Swara also has the thriller Mimansa by Gagan Puri in her pipeline.

