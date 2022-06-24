Swara Bhasker Blocks Ranvir Shorey On Twitter, Latter Reacts

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has found out that colleague and Shame co-star Swara Bhasker has blocked him on Twitter. While Swara is yet to comment on the matter, Ranvir clearly seems to be disappointed and had a funny reaction to it.

Taking to his own Twitter, Ranvir posted a screenshot that mentioned that Swara has blocked the fellow actor on the social media platform. He also shared a meme where a boy is crying. He also mentioned ‘just found out’. See the tweet here:

Just found out pic.twitter.com/5Nyi2GCDP8 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 23, 2022

Replying to Gulshan Deviah’s reply on the tweet, Ranvir further mentioned, “Arre but I’ve never written anything to her or about her! She’s taking inspiration from the likes of 2BHK Singh, who’s the only other one I know who has done this. These people are crazy.”

He also mentioned how he found out that the actress has blocked him. Here’s the tweet:

From this tweet 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/inuZbEEBn2 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 24, 2022

Incidentally, Ranvir and Swara have been costars and have worked alongside each other in a short film called Shame. The film also starred Sayani Gupta, Cyrus Sahukar, and Seema Pahwa. The film was about Swara’s character seeking revenge from Ranvir’s character, who was the reason why she got fired.

On the work front, Ravir Shorey will be seen in Mumbaikar, an action thriller by Santosh Sivan. It is the remake of the Tamil film Maanagaram and will also star Vikrant Massey, and Vijay Sethupathi. Ranvir will also reprise his role in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger franchise’s third film. Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker’s last film Sheer Korma has gotten some rave reviews after it released in the film festival circuit. She will also be seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, where she will share the screen with Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.

