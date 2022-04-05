Swara Bhasker Brings Desi Vibes To Bridgerton Bash With Her Saree; Poses With Lilly Singh, Kal Penn

Swara Bhasker appeared as the only India-based actor to have been invited to Bridgerton’s success party in the US. The actress, who seems to have been stationed there for a few weeks now, made her to the party over the weekend and shared pictures from the party. The party was held by Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who played Kathani ‘Kate’ Sharma on the show and was attended by many members of the South Asian community.

For the bash, Swara draped a wine-coloured saree which she paired with a matching, sleeveless blouse. At the event, Swara was seen posing with Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, and Richa Moorjani. Liza Koshy, Kal Penn and comedian Lilly Singh were also present at the event.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Swara wrote, “Thank you @netflix @netflixgolden @TeenVogue @versharma for a spectacular evening! Big congratulations #SimoneAshley … Thouroughly enjoyed #bridgertonS2 #Kanthony all the way!!!!"

Lilly and Kal too shared pictures from the bash. “A little melanin magic for your feed It was an honour to come together and celebrate our girl @simoneasshley for crushing it on @bridgertonnetflix. So proud of this beautiful community of South Asians (both pictured and not pictured) for not only their talents but also for paving an important path. Thank you I will keep being your hype woman HURRRRRRR CHAKDE," she said.

Swara was seen in the highly acclaimed Sheer Qorma. The actress had recently won the Best Supporting Actress award at the Soho London Independent Film Festival for her performance in the movie. Swara stars along with Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta in the movie and touches upon LGBT relationships.

On other hand, Bridgerton was a massive hit with several Indian sharing their reactions to the Indian touch to the series. The series also featured a rendition of the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

