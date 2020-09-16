Swara Bhasker Calls Kangana Ranaut's Comments on Jaya Bachchan 'Sickening and Shameful'

Swara Bhasker has lambasted Kangana Ranaut over her criticism of Jaya Bachchan, calling her comments "sickening and shameful". Kangana had slammed Jaya Bachchan's speech in the Parliament against people pointing fingers at the industry over various issues.

During her speech, Jaya had targeted people who criticise the same industry which have made their careers, using the 'jis thali mein khate hain usmein chhed karte hain' analogy.

Kangana tweeted in response to Jaya's statement and wrote in Hindi, "Which thali has Jaya ji and her industry given? We got one thali which had a two-minute role, item numbers and one romantic scene, that too after sleeping with the hero. I have taught feminism to this industry, decorated the thali with women-centric and patriotic films. This is my own thali, not yours Jaya ji."

Swara has now called out her Tanu Weds Manu co-star over her tone and choice of words, saying that Kangana, who claims to be 'nationalistic', should remember that our country teaches us to respect elders.

"Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment. Stop it, please. Keep the filthy thoughts in your mind to yourself. Abuse me if you want. I will listen to your nonsense happily and wrestle with you in the muck. Respecting elders is the first lesson taught in Indian culture, and you are said to be a nationalist," Swara tweeted.

Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! बस करो please. अपने ज़हन की गंदगी ख़ुद तक सीमित रखो, गाली देनी है तो मुझे दो.. मैं तुम्हारी बकवासें ख़ुशी ख़ुशी सुनूँगी और यह कीचड़ कुश्ती लड़ूँगी तुम्हारे साथ। बड़ों की इज़्ज़त भारतीय संस्कृति का पहला सबक़ है- और तुम तो कथित राष्ट्रवादी हो। https://t.co/RC8WUilBbD — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020

Jaya Bachchan had said in the in Rajya Sabha, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language. "Some of the people who have got name and fame has said it is 'gutter'. It is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people."

Read: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Jaya Bachchan's Parliament Speech: Which 'Thali' has Industry Given?