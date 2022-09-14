Swara Bhasker Describes Her 'Filmy' Arrival In Mumbai, Says 'Shah Rukh Khan Banna Chahti Thi'

Swara Bhasker is a popular name in Bollywood today. However, do you know that when she moved to Mumbai, she had the dream of becoming Shah Rukh Khan? In a recent interview, the actress talked about the same and recalled her ‘filmy’ entry into the city. Swara revealed how she arrived in Mumbai with a ‘sandook’ (trunk) in which her mother packed all the necessities including ‘utensils, pots, and pressure cookers’.

“I was very clear, I came to become a heroine. Main Shah Rukh Khan banna chahti thi (I wanted to become Shah Rukh Khan). A filmy shot where villagers arrive at CST with their ‘boriya-bistara’ (luggage), I came just like that. My parents even gave me a bedding roll that no one else has used in 50 years. And I had a sandook (trunk). I think my mom suspected that I would never get married, so everything she would have given me at my wedding, she filled into that trunk. There were utensils, pots, and pressure cookers, and I was like ‘Mummy, they have utensils in Bombay.’ I had come like this ridiculous person with so much luggage, which of course was a troupe for the rest of my life, as I have so much baggage,” she told Mashable India.

Swara Bhasker also shared she could not find a house when she visited Mumbai and therefore used to live at an office. When she later shifted to one BHK, she used to share it with five other girls.

“So I didn’t find a house in Andheri. I found one in Goregaon that had just been built and the society wasn’t established yet. And for one month I lived in someone’s office, so I had to leave before 9 am and come back only after 6 pm. I would sit in malls or on the streets after leaving at 9. It was screenwriter Anjum Rajabali’s office. Yeah, so I used to live at the office of the writer of Raajneeti (2010). Every day he would be calling like ‘you again finished the water,’ because we two girls would leave after taking a bath and everything. At one point, we were six people living in one BHK in Goregaon,” she added.

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in the short film Sheer Qorma. She is now gearing up for the release of ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ by Kamal Panday. The film also features Pooja Chopra, Meher Vij, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. Besides this, Swara also has the thriller Mimansa by Gagan Puri in her pipeline.

