Swara Bhasker Files Complaint Against Twitter User and YouTube Influencer for 'Intention to Outrage Modesty'

Actress Swara Bhaskar has filed a complaint alleging that a Twitter user and YouTube influencer has been circulating some messages on social platforms with intention to outraging her modesty. She claimed some hashtags have also been circulated with regard to some movie scene. A criminal case has been registered on the basis of this complaint at Vasant Kunj North police station, in Delhi, and investigation is being taken up. Sections imposed in the case are 354D, 509 IPC and 67 IT act.

I am not alone. Suffering casual and everyday cyber sexual harassment is the price many women have to pay to have a voice in our public spaces.. again it’s not okay! https://t.co/HpQqML5A2S— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 10, 2021

The actress has often been the subject of heavy trolling and criticism on social media for being outspoken on various socio-political issues and controversies. Recently she joined several actors in showing solidarity towards Shah Rukh Khan in the wake of his son’s Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug seizure case.

Swara had shared a series of posts that reflected her views on Aryan’s arrest. Amongst them was a WhatsApp forward that spoke of the harsh reality of the scrutiny star kids have to face. The message also recalled the famous Ananya Panday snub where she spoke about the struggles of star kids and how they are always scrutinized despite not have asked for such attention. Swara had shared a screenshot of it on her Instagram story among other posts that questioned Aryan’s arrest.

