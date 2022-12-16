Swara Bhasker Backs Pathaan After Report Claims MP Govt Might Ban SRK's Film

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, which is set to hit the theatres on January 25 next year, is already facing bans and boycotts calls on social media. The root cause of it all is the colour of choice for Deepika’s outfit in Pathaan’s recently released song Besharam Rang. Several Hindu organisations have taken issue with Deepika wearing a sensual orange monokini in the song. As the debate over the song builds up several Bollywood celebrities including filmmaker Onir, actor Prakash Raj and Swara Bhaskar have also expressed their views.

Recently, Swara Bhasker also took to Twitter and reacted to the news that the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh might consider banning the release of Pathaan in the state. Sharing a screenshot of the news article, the actress wrote, “Miliye humare desh ke sattadhari netaon se. Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti, to kya pata kuch kar bhi lete (Meet the politicians of our country. If they had any time left after ogling at actresses’ clothes, then who knows they could have done some work, too).”

Swara Bhaskar’s Tweet comes after Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Narottam Mishra said that the song has been “shot with a dirty mindset". He also added that the colours used were objectionable and that the name Besharam Rang was not suitable in that context.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Onir also backed Pathaan on Twitter and wrote, “Yucks .., sick mentality . Use of words like “allows” “tolerate” shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks a husband owns the women. And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this. Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics n spread hate (sic)."

Yucks .., sick mentality . Use of words like “ allows” “ tolerate” shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks an husband owns the women . And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this . Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics n spread hate https://t.co/Fm6p5VFtp9— iamOnir (@IamOnir) December 15, 2022

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, Pathaan’s lead actor Shah Rukh Khan recently talked about social media toxicity and the “narrowness of view" existing on the Internet. Speaking at the Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday, the actor said, “Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. And it’s somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive and destructive.” Shah Rukh Khan added that he will stay positive no matter what.

Pathaan features Shah Rukh playing the role of RAW agent, Feroz Pathaan. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The Sidharth Anand directorial is also said to have cameos by Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, with both of them reprising their roles as RAW agents from the Tiger franchise and War.

Read all the Latest Movies News here