2-min read

Swara Bhasker Flays CAA, Says Modi Govt 'Betrayed' Constitution

Bhasker while addressing an anti-CAA rally in Indore said that there has been so much talk on nationalism these days and the people have forgotten that their prime duty is towards the constitution and not towards the government.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
Bollywood film actress Swara Bhasker on Sunday slammed BJP-RSS for contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) saying those sitting in Nagpur won’t decide anyone’s citizenship.

Bhasker while addressing an anti-CAA rally in Indore said that there has been so much talk on nationalism these days and the people have forgotten that their prime duty is towards the constitution and not towards the government.

Quoting a couplet from noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori, Bhasker claimed the Hindustan belongs to everyone. “The citizenship has been offered by soil of this country, blood flowing in our veins and the constitution, you can’t snatch it, even if you want to.”

Bhasker who is highly critical of citizenship amendments slammed the BJP government in the Centre saying it (govt) is addicted to hatred.

While praising the erstwhile ruler of Indore-Ahilya Bai Holkar, the actress claimed that it was Indore’s good luck that it had a ruler like her who kept the princely state integrated while present day rulers in the country have turned into tormentors.

“With high hopes, we elected a government with majority but it’s now ridiculing the constitution,” said the actress alleging that is someone questions the government, then police lands at his/her doorsteps.

The government’s mind has been taken over the phobia of intruders, said the actress adding the government chants Pakistan’s name more number of times her grandmother remembers the god. “This government seems to have fell in love with Pakistan,” said Bhasker.

She underlined the fact that an act already was there in the country under which the government extended citizenship to singer Adnan Sami and later felicitated him with Padma Shri.

Also present on the occasion, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh affirmed, “I won’t show our documents to prove my citizenship do whatever you want to.”

The country would be run by ideologies of Gandhi and Ambedkar, not that of Godse and Golvalkar, claimed the Congress veteran. “Understand the chronology, first a union minister raised slogan of shooting traitors, then a youth comes and fires shot,” said Singh. They are spreading hatred and weakening the constitution, added Singh.

Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Patkar claimed that those who would try to trample the constitution, would be crushed by the public. The real intruders are foreign multinationals which snatched the houses and land of the poor, added Patkar. For us the NRC is ‘National Resistance against Communalisation’, added Patkar.

