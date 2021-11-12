Swara Bhasker Gives Befitting Reply to Troll Who Told Her 'My Maid Looks Better Than You'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has often been the subject of heavy trolling and criticism on social media for being outspoken on various socio-political issues and controversies. However, the actress never shies away from putting forth her opinions. Recently, Swara hit back at a troll who criticised her selfie in a saree and commented that their household help “looks much better".

On Wednesday, Swara tweeted a picture of herself at a park, wearing a saree. “A sari, a park, a walk, a book… ‘at peace’ must feel like this #smalljoys #gratitude #feelingwise,” she wrote. A Twitter user commented, “My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much more graceful than you.”

In her response, Swara wrote, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity and don’t act like a creep with her.”

I’m sure your your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/nf8egoWkJl— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 11, 2021

Recently Swara joined several actors in showing solidarity towards Shah Rukh Khan in the wake of his son’s Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug seizure case.

Swara had shared a series of posts that reflected her views on Aryan’s arrest. Amongst them was a WhatsApp forward that spoke of the harsh reality of the scrutiny star kids have to face. The message also recalled the famous Ananya Panday snub where she spoke about the struggles of star kids and how they are always scrutinized despite not having asked for such attention.

On the work front, Swara was last seen in the web series Rasbhari on Amazon Prime. Now she will soon be seen in Jahan Chaar Yaar. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the role of an investigating officer in a murder mystery.

