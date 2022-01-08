Swara Bhasker Gives Befitting Reply to Trolls Who Wished for Her Death After Actor's Covid Diagnosis

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has often been the subject of heavy trolling and criticism on social media for being outspoken on various socio-political issues and controversies. However, the actress never shies away from putting forth her opinions. Recently, Swara, who is currently Covid-19 positive, hit back at a troll who wished for her death. “The best of all the news I have heard in 2022," a netizen tweeted. “RIP in advance," another one wrote.

Reacting to the hate messages from a section of the internet, Swara asked users to keep their emotions in check. “And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise… doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega (Friends keep your emotions in check. If something happens to me, your livelihood will be snatched… how will y’all run your house)?" She tweeted.

And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega ?!? ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Tx7mq3zQOD— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2022

Swara had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. “Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. Crossed fingers. SO grateful for family and to be at home," Swara had posted.

Earlier, Swara slammed a troll who criticised her selfie in a saree and commented that their household help “looks much better". In her response, Swara wrote, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity and don’t act like a creep with her.”

