Swara Bhasker Goes Desi as She Represents India as Jury Member at Cairo International Film Festival

Actor Swara Bhasker recently became the first Indian actor to make it as a juror at the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) this year, which ran from November 13 to November 22. It is widely known that fashion also plays an important role at film festivals. And since, Swara was representing India on the global platform, she opted for designs rooted in the country, styled by ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Talking about what drew her to don Indian textiles at CIFF, Swara says, “I was nervous about my participation in the international competition jury at the prestigious Cairo International Film Festival, especially since I was the only Indian representation at the festival this year.”

So, how did Abu-Sandeep become a part of her CIFF journey? “I’ve always loved the work of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) for the way they weave in traditional Indian fabrics and textile traditions into modern silhouettes and interpretations. So, I met Sandeep and confessed to him that I really wanted to make sure that I made a statement on the red carpet,” the 34-year-old remarks.

Shedding light on the looks she sported, the actor, who was recently seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, shares, “Sandeep was amazing, and he conceptualised and curated all my looks from the red carpet looks to my daily jury duty looks as well. He gave me a different Indian textile tradition for each look.”

Swara adds, “So, we had kamdhani embroidery on a georgette sari, ajrakh print kaftans, leheriya dresses, a dhakaaii sari with a tassar blazer, bandhini angarakhaa and a glam dhoti with a bustier for the closing! He said it was a great way to represent India on an international platform and I totally agree with him!"

Sharing her thoughts on being a part of the jury, she had earlier said, “I’m both grateful and honoured to be a jury member at such an illustrious festival that has for so many decades been a platform for showcasing global cinema. It is an opportunity to watch some of the best cinema from the region and the world and that’s such a treat.”

On a related note, the CIFF jury was presided over by Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase. Swara was joined by Egyptian cinematographer Nancy Abdelfattah, Egyptian composer Rageh Daoud, Italian actor Stefania Casini, Mexican filmmaker Joaquin Del Paso and Moroccan actor Samir Guesmi. ​

