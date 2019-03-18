English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Swara Bhasker: I Don't Have the Skill or the Vision to Be a Director
Swara Bhasker is currently making a biopic on Krishna Sen through her production banner Kahaaniwaaley.
Image: Swara Bhasker/Instagram
Loading...
Actor Swara Bhasker, who is set to try her hand at producing films, says she does not want to direct movies as she does not have the skill or the vision of a director.
"I don't think I have the skill or vision to be a director. I am very much an actor and I am happy being that... also a producer," Swara told IANS.
Swara is making a biopic on Krishna Sen through her production banner Kahaaniwaaley. It is based on the true story of Krishna Sen alias Sweety Sen. The yet-untitled biopic revolves around a woman who pretended to be a man and married at least two women.
The Anaarkali of Aarah actor said it was one of her most demanding roles. "Well, I am producing my next film which is inspired from the life of a woman who dressed up as a man and became a man, so that's my challenging role," she said.
What does she find more daunting—acting or producing films? "They both are daunting in different ways. Producing a film will be an exciting challenge," she said.
On whether she is fashion conscious in real life, Swara said, "I am not very fashion conscious but it is something that I have learnt to be careful about because as an actor or someone from showbiz, we would be judged for how we look."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"I don't think I have the skill or vision to be a director. I am very much an actor and I am happy being that... also a producer," Swara told IANS.
Swara is making a biopic on Krishna Sen through her production banner Kahaaniwaaley. It is based on the true story of Krishna Sen alias Sweety Sen. The yet-untitled biopic revolves around a woman who pretended to be a man and married at least two women.
The Anaarkali of Aarah actor said it was one of her most demanding roles. "Well, I am producing my next film which is inspired from the life of a woman who dressed up as a man and became a man, so that's my challenging role," she said.
What does she find more daunting—acting or producing films? "They both are daunting in different ways. Producing a film will be an exciting challenge," she said.
On whether she is fashion conscious in real life, Swara said, "I am not very fashion conscious but it is something that I have learnt to be careful about because as an actor or someone from showbiz, we would be judged for how we look."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Biopic Event Cancelled in Wake of Parrikar's Demise, Amit Shah Was to Unveil New Poster
- Game of Thrones Season 4 Recap: The Purple Wedding Divides the Lannisters, Tyrion Kills His Father
- Designer Ritu Beri, First Indian to be Appointed as Cultural & Tourism Ambassador of Uzbekistan in India
- New Zealand Mosque Shooter Was Part of Dark Internet Groups That Called For Violence Against Women
- New Zealand Shooting: News Anchor Waleed Aly Delivers Powerful Message After Christchurch Massacre
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results