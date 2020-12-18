Swara Bhasker Joins Farmers Protesting at Singhu Border, Says 'Humbling to See Their Grit, Resolve'

Actress Swara Bhasker has joined the farmers protesting at the Singhu border with Delhi— heaping praise on their grit and determination. The protests at the border continued even as farmer union representatives held talks with the Centre in Delhi, demanding nothing less than a full repeal of the new Agri laws.

Taking to Twitter, Swara shared a series of pictures from the ongoing protest. "A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests," she tweeted alongside the photos.

A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/WIGg6bdqkF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 17, 2020

Earlier, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has set the internet on fire with his Twitter fight with actress Kangana Ranaut, had flown back from the US and gone straight to the Singhu border to express solidarity with the agitating farmers.

Addressing the farmers, Diljit had said, “We have only one request to Centre... please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and the entire country is with farmers."

Diljit was joined by other Punjabi singers including Gurshabad Singh Kular and Harf Cheema, who sang songs at the protest to boost morale. Several Bollywood stars, including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, Hansal Mehta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Divya Dutta, and Neha Sharma, have come out in support of farmers.