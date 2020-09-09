Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait Question Use of Taxpayers' Money to Provide Kangana Ranaut Y-Plus Security

Kangana has been given Y-plus security by the Union home ministry, as her war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut heated up. However, actresses Kubbra Sait and Swara Bhasker are among netizens who raised questions as to whose money is being spent on Kangana's security.

Kubbra tweeted that she wants to know if her taxes have in any way contributed to Kangana's special security. In response to a news report announcing that Kangana would receive Y-plus security cover ahead of her visit to Mumbai, the Sacred Games actress tweeted, "Just checking, is it going out my taxes?"

Just checking, is it going out my taxes? https://t.co/z6xYxXPqEv — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 7, 2020

A Twitter user wrote to Swara that considering the constant attacks against her on social media, she should be given protection. The Veere Di Wedding actress responded, "Thank uuuuu Nazma but no.. I'd rather that taxpayers money be used for real issues.. like development.. or malnutrition."

:) :) :) Thank uuuuu Nazma but no.. I’d rather that taxpayers money be used for real issues.. like development.. or malnutrition. https://t.co/FydU9rh56U — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 7, 2020

Kangana is the first Bollywood star to be guarded by a posse of elite commandos of the CRPF, officials said. Those getting CRPF cover usually make payments in lieu of the security they get from the government. A report by news agency PTI stated that it is immediately not known whether Ranaut will have to pay or not to the government for the security she is getting now.

After Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Sanjay Raut had hit back at her in an editorial. Addressing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Kangana had said she was afraid of living in Mumbai. Her comments were condemned by Raut, who said that he will not allow her to set foot in Maharashtra.