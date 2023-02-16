Actress Swara Bhasker is officially married! The actress has announced that she has had a court marriage with political activist Fahad Ahmad on January 6, 2023. Fahad Ahmad is Samajwadi Party’s state youth president. Sharing a video on Instagram narrating their love story, Swara revealed that the two met during a protest and their paths kept crossing, until they fell in love with each other.

When Helen tied the knot with Salim Khan, he was already married to Salma Khan, the mother of actor Arbaaz, Salim, and Salman Khan. It was a difficult situation for the family but Helen reportedly played a key role in keeping the family united by bonding well with her step-children. Now, in a recent interaction with Arbaaz Khan on the chat show The Invincibles, the Bollywood diva unfolded her life journey by speaking candidly about the ups and downs of both her professional and personal life

It seems like Deepika Padukone opted to fly economy instead of taking a first-class seat during her recent travel. A video has been shared on Reddit showing the Pathaan actress making her way from the far end of the craft and heading to the washroom. Deepika maintained a low profile on board the flight, avoiding any kind of attention towards her.

Kartik Aaryan has been going places for the promotion of his film Shehzada, which is set to hit the theatres tomorrow. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to make his upcoming film a huge success, and just hours before the movie’s release, the actor introduced an exciting offer for his fans, that too in the most adorable way!

In a shocking turn of events, a fan of Aditya Roy Kapur forcefully tried to kiss him after he obliged to take a picture with her. In a video shared by a paparazzo, a woman joined a few other fans to take pictures with The Night Manager star. After the picture was taken, she forcefully tried to kiss the actor on his cheek. While Aditya managed to pull away, she attempted to kiss him again.

