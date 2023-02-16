Swara Bhasker Marries Political Activist Fahad Ahmad, Narrates Love Story in Instagram Video

Actress Swara Bhasker is officially married! The actress has announced that she has had a court marriage with political activist Fahad Ahmad on January 6, 2023. Fahad Ahmad is Samajwadi Party’s state youth president. Sharing a video on Instagram narrating their love story, Swara revealed that the two met during a protest and their paths kept crossing, until they fell in love with each other.

The video, set to the beat of the song ‘Time of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing, showed snippets of how they kept meeting at rallies and protests. Their first selfie was also taken at a protest. Fahad had invited Swara to his sister’s wedding, which she couldn’t attend because she was shooting. But she promised to attend his wedding.

Swara also credited their cat, Ghalib, for bringing them together. She wrote in the caption, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

Photos of the newlyweds are already doing the rounds of social media. Take a look:

A few weeks ago, the actress had teased that there was a special someone in her life, by sharing a photo of someone hugging her as they lay on the bed. Neither of their faces were visible in the photo, but Swara’s caption said, “This could be love.."

Swara Bhasker has acted in films like Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding. She is also known for being outspoken on Twitter, airing her opinion on political issues without fear.

