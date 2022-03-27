Swara Bhasker Meets Priyanka Chopra, Kal Penn at Pre-Oscars Event: ‘Nice to See Our People Excelling in Hollywood’

The Oscars 2022 is all set to begin in a few hours and the entire world is eagerly waiting to see who would emerge as the winners. But before the main event, the Academy had organised several pre- events, that were attended by actors from all over the world. One of those galas was South Asia excellency. The gala was co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Kumail Nanjiani, among others, and the event honoured this year’s Oscar Nominees from South Asian communities. It was attended by stars such as Riz Ahmed, Aziz Ansari, Lilly Singh, Kal Penn and Poorna Jagannathan. This year, Swara Bhasker also attended the event.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Swara revealed, “It was a lovely, vibrant, warm evening with very dynamic talent in the room. There were lots of really interesting, creative, talented people. It was really nice to be there and to see our own people excelling in Hollywood, and, you know, celebrating each other.”

The Veeray Di Wedding actress also added, “The nicest thing about it was the sense of fraternity, sense of camaraderie and the sense of unity and identity as something that can be also enabling and empowering for each other.” When asked about whether she is planning on making her debut in the West, Swara answered, “Well, never say never”.

Swara Bhasker has actively been a part of Hindi cinema and has worked in the OTT as well. She is politically opinionated and does not shy away from voicing her opinions on social issues on her social media. That is also a reason why she is often made a target of trolls, but Swara has always given it back in her own style. She received accolades for her film, Sheer Qorma, which has already been shown in the festival circuits.

