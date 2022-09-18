Swara Bhasker: My Public Persona is a Bit of a Warrior and Rebel, My Role in Jahaan Chaar Yaar is Similar

Swara Bhasker is known for her women-centric projects. Previously starring in the Shashanka Ghosh directorial Veere Di Wedding, the story about four friends, all young women, who are facing issues with relationships, both familial and sexual, the Raanjhanaa actor is back with another slice-of-life movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar. According to Swara, her role in the female buddy comedy drama was the most challenging one as she hasn’t pulled off a character like that before.

Talking about the same in an interview with Indian Express, the Tanu Weds Manu actor revealed, “I took up the role because it was a challenge. Of course you have to work on your body language, the vocabulary. I asked for this role because I loved it so much, I wanted the challenge, she is so different from all the work I’ve done but also my public persona is a bit of a warrior and rebel, so she’s like that too. I really enjoyed it and channeled my grandmother who I was very close to, who I love. I remembered all her stories from her early life as a young bride, her early life, and I channeled all that in.”

She also shared her experience working with all her co-actors. Considering Swara was collaborating with an all female cast, there was a certain ease on the sets and no mansplaining in sight.

She shared, “I really enjoyed the company of all the girls and women on the set. The whole vibe was that there is a certain ease that I’ve begun to notice that you just have when you’re hanging with girls, like they just get you. The problems and all are often similar and even if they are not similar, they just get you, and then there is no mansplaining… And ever since my love life went to the dogs, I’ve discovered how precious my girlfriends are. I value them more than ever. And the more I love my girlfriends, the more my love life continues to be in the gutter because I feel ‘iski koi zaroorat hi nahi hai’. The strongest point of the film is the camaraderie between the four girls.”

Jahaan Chaar Yaar also features Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania in prominent roles. The film is based on the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in – an extraordinary adventure.

