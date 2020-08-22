Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut's 'B-grade' Actress Remark: In My Head, B Stands for Best So Call Me Whatever You Like

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the Hindi film industry divided, with many calling out the power structures in Bollywood for sidelining the late actor. Kangana Ranaut, in an old interview with Republic TV, had accused Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu of not speaking up for Sushant, and rather supporting "Bollywood mafias."

During the same interview, Kangana had called Swara and Taapsee "needy outsiders" and "B-grade actresses."

Now in an interview with Pinkvilla, Swara, who earlier laughed off Kangana's remarks, has said that what Kangana said about her -- being a B-grade actor and a bootlicker of Karan Johar -- shows more about her own mentality.

“In my head, B stands for best. So I am like, 'call me whatever you like.' Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee or anyone,” she said.

Sushant's death has triggered the outsider-insider debate in the industry, with several members of the industry coming forward and sharing their bitter experiences.

Talking about the same, Swara earlier told CNN-News18, "This is not a debate where two sides are really presenting their views quite equally. Taapsee (Pannu), Richa (Chadha), Anurag (Kashyap) and I have now spoken but this is just because our names were dragged into this whole issue. I didn’t choose to begin this whole conversation, I got dragged into it. It seems that the whole framework of this conversation has been set by this completely hysterical mob that is just looking to vilify people without facts or logic.

"It just looks like that there is this bloodthirsty need to find villains. Sadly, the reality might not be that. It doesn’t feel right to turn the personal tragedy of the suicide of such a bright, talented, and successful star... I feel everyone needs to just take a step back and ask ourselves, 'What are we doing?' Police are doing their job and I’m sure they’ll do it in a fair manner."