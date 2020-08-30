Swara Bhasker on Online Harassment: We're Incapable of Listening to Each Other

Actress Swara Bhasker, who is often in the receiving end of online trolling and harassment on her views on different matters, talked about the current state of the society where a different point of view is not tolerated. Swara said that people have become incapable of listening to one another.

Talking to Mid-day, Swara said, “I think our public discourse is the pits, it’s disgusting. I don’t think anyone can remain sane if they subject themselves to that kind of content regularly. As a society, we’re incapable of listening to each other, we’re only accusing each other. It’s a mess.”

She added, I just don’t tune into it. I don’t need that kind of rubbish in my life. Whatever’s happening on Twitter is not a reflection of who I am or the work I’m doing.”

Recently Swara Bhasker called out the media trial of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is one of the accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She said that even the terrorist Ajmal Kasab was less targeted than her.

Taking to Twitter, Swara wrote, "I don’t think even #Kasab was subjected to the kind of witch-hunt on media.. & media trial that #RheaChakrobarty is being subjected to! Shame on Indian Media... Shame on us for being a toxic voyeuristic public consuming this poisonous hysteria.. #RheaDrugChat #SushantSinghRajput." However, the actress was again met with severe online trolling.

Swara was last seen in the Eros Now web-series Flesh, a show about human trafficking. Swarq plays a police officer for the first time in the show. Directed by Danish Aslam and written by Pooja Ladha Surti, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Mahima Makwana and Vidya Malwade in lead roles.