Swara Bhasker Opens Production House with Brother, Names it Kahaaniwaaley
The idea of Kahaaniwaaley has been in the works since the last year-and-a-half, says Swara. Kahaaniwaaley will aim to create and support entertaining and hard-hitting cinema.
Image Courtesy- Swara Bhaskar/ Instagram
Actress Swara Bhaskar has joined hands with her brother Ishan to to launch her production house Kahaaniwaaley aiming to create and support entertaining and hard-hitting cinema.
"The idea of Kahaaniwaaley has been in the works since the last year-and-a-half. At Kahaaniwaaley, the aim is to support good scripts and filmmakers that have these fresh and powerful stories but they don't get the right platform to showcase them," Swara said in a statement.
Ishan added: "There was a very popular Amrita Sher Gil painting, Ancient Story Teller, at our house in Delhi which served as an inspiration for Swara and me. The core idea of the painting is to tell stories which are compelling, fresh, raw and very different from the rest. Both Swara and I share a driven desire to make striking stories. Hence, when the opportunity came to set up Kahaaniwaaley, it fit our vision perfectly."
They are working on films and will announce the projects soon. Swara's last film was Veere Di Wedding, which was a multi-starrer with the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania alongside her. She is also part of a Voot Original series It's Not that Simple starring Purab Kohli, Sumeet Vyas, Vivan Bhatena and Karanveer Mehra. The series has been directed by Danish Aslam and came out with a second season in December, last year.
They are working on films and will announce the projects soon. Swara's last film was Veere Di Wedding, which was a multi-starrer with the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania alongside her. She is also part of a Voot Original series It's Not that Simple starring Purab Kohli, Sumeet Vyas, Vivan Bhatena and Karanveer Mehra. The series has been directed by Danish Aslam and came out with a second season in December, last year.
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
