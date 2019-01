Swara Bhasker Opens Production House with Brother, Names it Kahaaniwaaley

Actress Swara Bhaskar has joined hands with her brother Ishan to to launch her production house Kahaaniwaaley aiming to create and support entertaining and hard-hitting cinema."The idea of Kahaaniwaaley has been in the works since the last year-and-a-half. At Kahaaniwaaley, the aim is to support good scripts and filmmakers that have these fresh and powerful stories but they don't get the right platform to showcase them," Swara said in a statement.Ishan added: "There was a very popular Amrita Sher Gil painting, Ancient Story Teller, at our house in Delhi which served as an inspiration for Swara and me. The core idea of the painting is to tell stories which are compelling, fresh, raw and very different from the rest. Both Swara and I share a driven desire to make striking stories. Hence, when the opportunity came to set up Kahaaniwaaley, it fit our vision perfectly."They are working on films and will announce the projects soon. Swara's last film was Veere Di Wedding, which was a multi-starrer with the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania alongside her. She is also part of a Voot Original series It's Not that Simple starring Purab Kohli, Sumeet Vyas, Vivan Bhatena and Karanveer Mehra. The series has been directed by Danish Aslam and came out with a second season in December, last year.Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.