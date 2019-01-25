LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Swara Bhasker Opens Production House with Brother, Names it Kahaaniwaaley

The idea of Kahaaniwaaley has been in the works since the last year-and-a-half, says Swara. Kahaaniwaaley will aim to create and support entertaining and hard-hitting cinema.

IANS

Updated:January 25, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Swara Bhasker Opens Production House with Brother, Names it Kahaaniwaaley
Image Courtesy- Swara Bhaskar/ Instagram
Actress Swara Bhaskar has joined hands with her brother Ishan to to launch her production house Kahaaniwaaley aiming to create and support entertaining and hard-hitting cinema.

"The idea of Kahaaniwaaley has been in the works since the last year-and-a-half. At Kahaaniwaaley, the aim is to support good scripts and filmmakers that have these fresh and powerful stories but they don't get the right platform to showcase them," Swara said in a statement.

Ishan added: "There was a very popular Amrita Sher Gil painting, Ancient Story Teller, at our house in Delhi which served as an inspiration for Swara and me. The core idea of the painting is to tell stories which are compelling, fresh, raw and very different from the rest. Both Swara and I share a driven desire to make striking stories. Hence, when the opportunity came to set up Kahaaniwaaley, it fit our vision perfectly."

They are working on films and will announce the projects soon. Swara's last film was Veere Di Wedding, which was a multi-starrer with the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania alongside her. She is also part of a Voot Original series It's Not that Simple starring Purab Kohli, Sumeet Vyas, Vivan Bhatena and Karanveer Mehra. The series has been directed by Danish Aslam and came out with a second season in December, last year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram