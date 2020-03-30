Swara Bhasker Opens Up on Breakup with Himanshu Sharma and Her Hopes for Veere Di Wedding Sequel

Swara Bhasker met writer Himanshu Sharma on sets of Raanjhana. The two had had been dating for almost five years before they decided to part ways last year. In an Instagram interview recently, the actress said that the breakup was unfortunate.

"I think you just have to sort of deal with it. In our case, it was very unfortunate. I didn’t have or I still didn’t have a lot of anger that could have helped me deal with it. Nobody did anything bad, nobody did anything wrong, nobody cheated on anyone. It was not those typical things, it was unfortunate," Swara said in an Instagram live session with Pinkvilla.

The actress, who was last seen in the film Veere Di Wedding, also spoke about the probable sequel to the film. Recently the reports about the sequel of Veere Di Wedding surfaced, after producer Rhea Kapoor confirmed that she has plans for the same.

Swara admitted she did not know much about the sequel but she is excited to see what her role might do next. She was seen playing the role of Sakshi, an unapologetic woman who believed in living life on her terms.

The actress will next be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari's Sheer Qorma, playing Divya Dutta's partner.

