Swara Bhasker Reacts to Tweet Claiming Kangana Ranaut 'Abused' Her on Tanu Weds Manu Sets

Kangana Ranaut took a sly dig at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker in a recent interview with a TV channel for not speaking up for Sushant Singh Rajput and even called them "b-grade" actresses. What followed was a war of words between Kangana’s team and Taapsee-Swara on social media.

Now Swara has reacted to a tweet, posted by a social media user, which alleges that Kangana abused the former on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu in front of 200 people.

The tweet read, "Kangana Ranaut Ma’am, why did you throw a tantrum and abuse outsider @ReallySwara on the set of Tanu Weds Manu Returns in front of 200 people because the director said ‘Good Shot’ to her after a take? Is this not the mistreatment of outsiders ma’am?" (sic)

Responding to that, Swara wrote, “#SupportMax by reigning national award-winning outsider-star to ‘needy- outsider! Circa 2014. Sigh! Such #happymemories.” Swara also tagged the team Kangana Ranaut Twitter account.

Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed. His death has reignited the debate about nepotism and lobby culture in Bollywood. In another tweet, Swara expressed that they owe an apology to Sushant’s family for bringing his name in their arguments over and over again. "Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput's family an apology for the number of times they must’ve read his name in our arguments. This is not about us. Sushant has a release coming up, let’s celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let’s be kind," Swara tweeted.

Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family an apology 4 the number of times they must’ve read his name in our arguments. This is not about us. 🙏🏽 Sushant has a release coming up, let’s celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let’s be kind. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 21, 2020

Earlier, Taapsee, too, had slammed Kangana Ranaut for taking advantage of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for personal vendetta. She told Hindustan Times, "I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make a mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity. I have had my share of struggles and just because I don’t glorify them or deal with them with a positive outlook doesn’t make me any less of the outsider.”

Meanwhile, Sushant's final film Dil Bechara is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.