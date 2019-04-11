Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane Among First Celebs to React on EC's Order Stalling Modi Biopic

The Election Commission of India Wednesday announced the ban on the screening of all biopics that serve the interests of any political party during the polls, stalling the release of the film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.The EC's decision came on the same day that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) green lit the release of the Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi and gave it a U-certificate, which would have allowed it the widest possible release on Thursday, the first day of polling.Though by and large the news has been met with silence from Bollywood, a few actors have reacted to the EC's order."Same rules should apply to everyone is my only reaction to anything the EC does or says," Swara Bhasker, told in.com.Calling it "a right move", actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub said, "They are just delaying the release of the film and not banning it. The same happened when Amitabh Bachchan contested elections. Doordarshan decided not to show his movies for some time. The same thing happened with Hema ji and her Nirma ad."Renuka Shahane, on the other hand, wasn't in the favour of the film being stalled."I think it's sad that the election commission is taking such a call after the film got its censor certificate. I am sure the makers went through the process and got things in place. They could have asked for the stay if the movie was produced by BJP but it's not. It is made by few individuals who are inspired by an individual who happens to be the Prime Minister of the country," she told in.com.The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking a stay on the release of the biopic on PM Modi saying the Election Commission would be an "appropriate" place to seek the redressal.Meanwhile, in its order, the EC said that allowing such films to be displayed could "disturb the level playing field."“Any Biopic material in nature of biography sub serving the purpose of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which has potential to disturb level playing field during the election, should not be displayed in Electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of Model Code of Conduct,” the order read.