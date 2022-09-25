Swara Bhasker Reveals She Copes With Trolling Like a Domestic Violence Victim

Swara Bhasker has been at the receiving end of incessant trolling for quite some time now. Owing to her strong political views and her vocal nature on social media, netizens subject her and her films to online abuse on a daily basis. But despite the brickbats, the Raanjhanaa actress has managed to maintain her stance and poise. She shared now how she learnt to cope with it.

During a candid conversation with Connect FM Canada, Swara went on to draw an unusual analogy of her situation with those who get abused domestically. She explained, “I am often a wreck inside but you learn to cope with it, which is not a good thing. I will give you a very bad example and no one should be okay with it, but if there is a woman who is facing domestic violence and it continues and she cannot change her situation for whatever reason, she will build coping strategies. She will know that ‘now I will get hit’ and it’s a very complicated space where a victim learns to cope with the violence and deal with it. So, I feel a similar thing has happened with me, mentally, with the trolling thing and abuses.”

Elaborating further, the Veere Di Wedding actor explained that usually people with a certain ideology are behind bashing her online. She stated, “Sometimes I can see a tweet and have an intuition that something is about to happen and I know that this has started and it has a 24 hour cycle. So, even I have understood the wave of the ‘Twitter controversy’. The trolling that I receive is very agenda driven. It is people of a particular political ideology who troll me and why they do it, I know that as well.”

Swara also revealed that therapy has been a game-changer for her besides taking other necessary steps like not going through her DMs. She shared, “Now that I have entered this ideological fight on my own with a lot of energy, how can I leave it now? I chose a side. So, now it’s part and parcel of that act. I don’t read comments and as a result I miss many messages. I hardly open my DMs. That’s one thing, and of course, there is therapy. I have really benefitted from being in therapy and just having a regular conversation with my therapist about about all issues, that sometimes includes this as well.”

On the professional front, Swara Bhasker’s latest slice-of-life movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar explores the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in an extraordinary adventure. The quirky film also features Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, her next film Mrs Falani would see the actress essaying nine roles. The film will be a compilation of nine short stories that will feature Swara in different characters. Manish Kishore and Madhukar Verma are going to call the shots for this entertainer.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here