Swara Bhasker Says 'Justice For SSR' Was a 'Well Thought Out, Organised Campaign'

When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020, it left the entire nation shocked. While some suspected it to be a case of suicide, others claimed that the actor was murdered. Tweets with hashtags ‘Justice For SSR’ flooded social media for months. Over two years after the same, Swara Bhasker has now said that it was a ‘well-thought-out’ and an ‘organised’ campaign.

Speaking to Frontline, Swara mentioned that she could not understand the campaign and added that it became a ‘cult’. “It’s a very well-thought-out, organised campaign. It is purely agenda-driven and once you understand what that agenda is and who is funding it, you get the whole picture. And then it becomes hard to see it as an organic phenomenon ever again. I still don’t fully understand the “Justice for SSR” thing, to be honest. It became a cult or something very close to it,” she said.

Swara Bhasker also talked about Bollywood celebrities being targetted by trolls and shared that this is what happens when there is no ‘strong counter narrative’. “This is what happens in the absence of a strong counter-narrative. I told my colleagues in the industry that they’re making a big mistake by staying silent. They should have countered the lies being told about them by the SSR handles. Their silence was read as confirmation of these wild allegations,” she added.