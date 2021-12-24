Swara Bhasker Says She Doesn't Want to Settle Down with Anyone 'Just for a Child'

Swara Bhasker is among the few Indian actors who don’t hesitate in expressing their opinions on various topics. Her bold and fearless attitude is also depicted by the roles she chooses to portray in films. She was recently in the news when she announced her decision to be a single mother via adoption. Now in a conversation with ETimes, Swara displayed a glimpse of her uncompromising stand on relationships. The 33-year-old said that she will never settle down with someone just for her child’s sake.

Swara agreed that two parents are ideal for a child, but only if both of them love each other. Or else, the actress rightfully noted that the kids would grow up in a broken family. Swara added that single parenting is not that tough in India since kids get raised with the help of grandparents, uncles, aunts and other relatives.

“So I am not scared on that part, that I need to be settled down if I want to have kids. I don't want to settle and mind someone whom I don't love just because I want a child. So that is not in my mind,” she told ETimes.

Swara further said that she was always clear of the fact that she wanted a child. However, she said that adoption is a time taking process, and she doesn’t have a problem with that.

She was also asked what advice she would offer to the youngsters who voice their opinions on issues like her. Swara responded that if one believes in something and they are willing to stand up for it, then it comes with a price tag. On the concern of being trolled for her opinions, the actress said that one should have the confidence to stand up against any kind of bullying.

