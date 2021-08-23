Swara Bhasker Says She Faces Online Trolling for Veere Di Wedding Masturbation Scene

Besides being an actress, Swara Bhasker is known for her candid take on political issues which she openly shares on her social media handles. However, the actress also faces vicious trolling for her opinions. In a recent Instagram post, Swara opened up on how trolls link her social media posts to one scene from her 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding.

On Saturday, Swara shared an Instagram post where she shared a statement made by the actress on Twitter Spaces. The excerpt from her Twitter Spaces conversations read, “Social media is a (virtual) public space like roads & restaurants are, but the public decency and basic social etiquette maintained offline are absent online. I can’t even post a photo of a flower without people linking it to masturbation or referencing ‘ungli’ (finger) after Veere Di Wedding came out.”

The actress went on to say that the trolling is “ugly” and amounts to cyber sexual harassment. However, she also reiterated that she feels strongly about not succumbing to online bullying or limiting her presence online because of it. Swara mentioned that nobody should leave the virtual space to hate bigotry and bullying.

Last week the 33-year-old actor became the target of online trolls after she shared a tweet where she shared her take on the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan. The actress had tweeted, that people in Indian cannot be okay with "Hindutva terror" and then express their shock at the Taliban terror unfolding in Afghanistan. The tweet further read, "We can’t be chill with Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about Hindutva terror. Our humanitarian and ethical values should not be based on the identity of the oppressor or oppressed.”

The tweet irked many trolls who started the hashtag “Arrest Swara Bhasker.” Many accused the actress of hurting their “ religious sentiments” and even urged the police to take note of her tweet.

