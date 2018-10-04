GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

'Is This a Joke?' Swara Bhasker Slams MNS for Threat to Bigg Boss Crew if Tanushree Dutta Enters House

Recently, there were a few reports doing the rounds that Tanushree might participate on the new season of Bigg Boss with her younger sister Ishita Dutta.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2018, 4:58 PM IST
Swara Bhasker, who never holds back while tackling online haters, has lashed out at Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for threatening Bigg Boss 12 makers over actress Tanushree Dutta's rumoured participation on the show. Recently, there were a few reports doing the rounds that Tanushree might participate on the new season of Bigg Boss with her younger sister Ishita Dutta.

However, the rumours were soon overshadowed by the controversy which started with Tanushree accusing actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the set of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss.

Dutta accused Patekar of misbehaving with her verbally and physically while filming a dance number for the film. She also claimed that Patekar allegedly called members of MNS on the set to intimidate her when she refused his advances.

On Wednesday evening, news agency ANI reported that the youth wing of the MNS handed over a letter to the makers of Bigg Boss on their Lonavla set, threatening violence if they invite Tanushree on the show.

Swara, in response to the ANI tweet, slammed MNS, writing, "IS THIS A JOKE? Or are we now just okay with institutionalised hooliganism? And who takes pictures with the goons that threaten vandalism? WHAT IS WRONG WITH US GUYS?" (sic)




On Wednesday, Tanushree said that she was slapped with two legal notices by Patekar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri after she accused them of misbehaving with her in two separate incidents.
