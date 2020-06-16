MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Swara Bhasker Slams Twitterati for Blaming Sushant Singh Rajput's Death on Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt

Swara Bhasker and Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide sparked off a debate on nepotism yet again, bringing up an episode of Koffee with Karan where the actor seemed to be mocked.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 16, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide kicked off a conversation about mental health. A lot of people attributed his despression to his 'outsider' status in Bollywood, saying that the actor was struggling for due recognition in the industry.

An old episode from Koffee with Karan was dug up, on which Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt had seemingly mocked the actor. Many have blamed nepotism for pushing him to the edge, sparking off a debate on social media. After Alia and Karan posted their reactions to Sushant's death, netizens slammed them for having previously spoken dismissively about the Chhichhore actor.

However, actress Swara Bhasker has taken to social media to express her opinion about those blaming Bollywood nepotism for Sushant's death. She tweeted, "Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy! 1/n. Sushant didn't leave a note. We don't know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn't leave a note! Get it? He didn't want to talk about it. He'[s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy. 2/n."

In the Koffee With Karan episode, Alia was asked to rate three male actors in a Rapid Fire question - the choices were Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. She said, "Sushant Singh Rajput, who?" This has sparked off an outrage against both Alia and Karan Johar post Sushant's death.

