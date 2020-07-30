Swara Bhasker Slams Twitterati Who Alleged Deepika Padukone was Paid Rs 5 cr to Attend JNU Protest

Earlier this year in January, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone paid a visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to express solidarity with students who were protesting against the CAA, NRC and acts of violence on university campuses.

Recently, it was alleged that Deepika was paid Rs 5 crore to attend the student protest. Slamming one such tweet, Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to hit out at a Twitter user and called the allegations "idiotic misinformation".

“Deepika padukone took 5 crores for her 2 minutes appearance in JNU for Anti-CAA protests while @ReallySwara could only manage a C-grade web series despite artistically screeching against CAA for an year. Bhagwan kisi ko depression de de lekin Communism na de (May God give someone depression but not communism) (sic),” wrote a user.

In response, Swara tweeted: “The kind of idiotic misinformation that is peddled ceaselessly by RW about #Bollywood is partly why we as a public accept any kind of conspiracy theory - however vulgar and outlandish! A rampant culture of stupidity (sic)."

The kind of idiotic misinformation that is peddled ceaselessly by RW about #Bollywood is partly why we as a public accept any kind of conspiracy theory- however vulgar and outlandish! A rampant culture of stupidity... https://t.co/Bsk0uyugTr — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 29, 2020

For the unversed, this year on January 7, Deepika visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and attended a public meeting, called by the JNU Teacher's Association and JNU Students' Union in response to attack on students and teachers by a masked mob armed with sticks and rods.

She had met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence. However, she left without addressing the crowd. It was just three days before the release of Chhapaak, a film where she portrayed the role of an acid attack survivor.

On the work front, Vyjayanthi Movies recently confirmed Deepika Padukone will headline Prabhas' upcoming movie, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. She also co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in an untitled upcoming film and has a role in "83" starring husband Ranveer Singh.