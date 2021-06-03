Swara Bhasker Sneers at Trolls as Veere Di Wedding Clocks Three years

As Veere Di Wedding completed three years on June 1, actress Swara Bhasker penned a letter to celebrate its success. In her innate witty style, the actress took a jibe at the trolls as she expressed her feelings in words on social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, Swara posted a clip from the movie and accompanied it with a note that stated “3 years to the birth of an obsession- my nafrati chintus obsession with my fingers!” She expressed gratitude for being part of the movie which she described as a “bomb piece of badassery". The actress then thanked the star cast of the film and makers including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor. Calling them amazing women, she showered them with praises.

Making fun of the trolls, the actress also celebrated the fact that her movie gave rise to an economy with the ‘two rupees per tweet employment guarantee’. Two rupee tweet is terms used for posts written to troll others.

The post has been showered with positive reactions from the online community. Some flooded praises on the movie, while others lauded the stark witty note Swara wrote.

One of the comments read, “Amazing movie, love your acting skills in this movie.” Another user wrote, “Lol! employment guarantee scheme,” the third one dropped, “You were amazing️ loved the way you have portrayed the character.”

Swara’s post is a sneering punch at all the trolls who slammed her for the masturbation scene in the movie. After the release of the film, this scene became a talking point online and she was heavily criticised for portraying it on the big screen. At that time too, the actress stayed calm and gave befitting reply.

Releasing a statement on Twitter, she penned that she expected to be trolled for this. She mentioned that there are people in our society who slut-shame her as she is quite opinionated and unhesitant to express her views on various issues. In the end, she added “but the film is much more than the masturbation scene.”

