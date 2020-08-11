Swara Bhasker Supports Rhea Chakraborty, Says 'She's Being Subjected to Dangerous Media Trial'

Swara Bhasker has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father of abetting his son's suicide. Swara has said that Rhea is being subjected to "a bizarre" media trial.

Rhea on Monday submitted in an additional affidavit filed in the Supreme court against "unfair media trial" in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She also said the "constant sensationalisation" was causing extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of her rights.

Reacting to the news, Swara tweeted, "Rhea is being subjected to a bizarre & dangerous media trial fuelled by hugely problematic impulses of mob justice. I hope the Hon’ble #SupremeCourt will pay heed & take fake news spinners & conspiracy theorists & others to task. Let the law decide."

Meanwhile, the submission by Rhea in a 12-page affidavit came a day ahead of the next hearing of her plea for the transfer of the Bihar police FIR against her from Patna to Mumbai.

The CBI has since taken over the probe after the Centre gave its approval following a recommendation by the Bihar government.

It has re-registered the Bihar police's First Information Report(FIR) of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Chakraborty, who was Rajput’s girlfriend. Others named in the FIR are Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi, the business manager of Rhea and Rajput.

The FIR was based on the complaint of Rajput’s 77-year-old father Krishna Kishore Singh, a resident of Patna.