Swara Bhasker Takes a Jibe at Kangana Ranaut's 'Needy Outsider' Comment

Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview had criticised outsiders in Bollywood for not speaking up on Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. During the same interview, Kangana called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker "needy" outsiders whose "whole existence is a proof of nepotism."

In response to Kangana's remarks, Swara tweeted, “Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession. I am needy. I need respectful public interaction. I need rationality and logic in debate. I need sane, civil and decent public discourse. I need rule of law. and I need FACTS ! What do you need? #NeedyOutsider (sic).”

Earlier, reacting to the same, Swara in a tweet, wrote, "Nepotism के गेहूँ के चक्कर में हम needy outsiders और B grade actresses भी पिस जाते हैं। (sic)"

Meanwhile, Taapsee too hit out at Kangana in an interview with Hindustan Times. In response to Kangana's remarks, she said, "I don’t have any film of mine which is produced by any of these gangs that she keeps targeting. I never mentioned anywhere that 'I like Karan Johar or anyone she alleges, but I have never said 'I hate them either'. So the fact that you don’t hate someone she hates, is equivalent to you like that person? I don’t even know him beyond formal, 'hi, hello's and thank you'. So how is this even logical?"

Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed. His death has reignited the debate about nepotism and lobby culture in Bollywood.