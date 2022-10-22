Swara Bhasker Takes a Sly Dig at Producers Calling Her 'Controversial', Watch

Swara Bhasker who is known for openly voicing her opinions, once again took to social media, to take a sly dig at producers who deem her a ‘controversial’ personality. The Tanu Weds Manu star used a funny Instagram reel to showcase her reaction to those badmouthing her. The reel is entirely centred on what Bhasker does when a producer says, “She’s too controversial.” In the next frame, the actress appears to be grooving to express the joy she receives for getting “More publicity for her film.”

In the new video, Bhasker sizzles in a stunning ethnic saree accentuated with orange and pink hues. The floral blouse with balloon sleeves and a plunging neckline aptly complemented the orange fabric draped around her. Meanwhile, the pink borders of the saree broke the monotony of the ensemble in an apt manner. With a bindi on her forehead and hair tied in a neat bun, Bhasker kept her traditional look simple yet elegant. Take a look at the hilarious video here:

“Dheett of the world unite,” Swara Bhasker captioned the clip, which has received over 12,000 likes within 10 hours. This came just a couple of days after the actress candidly spoke about nepotism during an interaction with Hauterrfly. She told the portal how a star kid gets a certain kind of launch that an outsider doesn’t have access to. She said, “If you are a star kid you get opportunities that you would not get as an outsider. It took me 10 years from my first break-out movie, Tanu Weds Manu, which was in 2011, I did my first vogue cover in 2021. There are star kids who have been on the covers of magazines just for being star kids.”

She highlighted that star kids enter the showbiz world under the assumption that they will be heroes and heroines, as opposed to an outsider who gets an entry as a supporting cast. She added, “There’s a certain kind of access, a certain kind of opportunities, and a certain kind of launch that a star child gets. A person like me could never have imagined being launched opposite a superstar. I always tell my friends that I have earned every close-up of mine.”

In terms of work, Swara Bhasker was last seen in Kamal Pandey’s Jahaan Chaar Yaar. She now has Mrs Falani in the pipeline.

