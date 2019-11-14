Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Swara Bhasker Takes Jibe at 'Aunty' Controversy, Tweets 'Ma Kehti Thi Gali Dena Buri Baat'

Swara Bhasker faced severe backlash on social media recently for referring to a child as "chu**ya" and "kameena" on the chat show Son Of Abish.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
Swara Bhasker Takes Jibe at 'Aunty' Controversy, Tweets 'Ma Kehti Thi Gali Dena Buri Baat'
Image Courtesy- A File Photo from Hindustan Times

Swara Bhasker called upon herself a fresh attack from trolls recently when she used abusive words to describe her experience of working with a child actor. The Veere Di Wedding actress, who has dealt with online trolling pretty frequently for speaking her mind, was on comedian Abish Mathew's show when she used Hindi swear words for a four-year-old child who she did an ad with at the beginning of her career.

Swara faced severe backlash on social media for referring to the child as "chu**ya" and "kam**na" on the chat show Son Of Abish. She did not say the word "chu**ya" on the child actor's face, but uttered it in her thoughts. She added that children were basically "evil", and that she was tasked with bathing the "menace" as part of the soap ad.

After the furore, the actress had said, "The words were used to display in an adult-humorous tone, my exaggerated frustrations and emotions during my struggling days. I have never abused children nor any co-actor and I have always treated children with the care, affection and the responsible conduct they deserve. I actually like children. The quip that children are evil was obviously a joke."

And now, the actress has used Children's Day as an opportunity to poke more fun at her trolls and the incident. She tweeted, "Bachpan ki sabsey badi learning. Ma kehti thin gali dena buri baat! Ab samajh mein aaya! Love & respect 2 all the kids out there! :) May u grow up & not become zaroorat se zyada ch**** adults. I meant “chatur” Aapne kya socha? :)

PS: Dear Trolls, yeh bhi joke tha! #ChildrensDay"

