Swara Bhasker Talks About Sonam Kapoor's Baby Boy, Says She's Going To Be A 'Fun Mom' | Exclusive

Sonam Kapoor embraced motherhood last month. The actress welcomed her first baby, a boy, last with husband Anand Ahuja. While Sonam has refrained from speaking about motherhood so far, her best friend and Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker is convinced that Sonam would make for a fun mom.

Speaking exclusively with News18 Showsha a few days ago, the Jahaan Chaar Yaar star was all praise for Sonam and Anand. She is already predicting that the Delhi 6 star will have numerous stories to tell about the baby in the coming years.

“I haven’t seen her yet because I had Covid and I was like let me recover. I was telling her that I am the safest person now, full of antibodies,” she said, speaking with us a few days back. “But yeah, it’s lovely and I think Sonam and Anand are both going to make great parents. Sonam is going to make for a really fun mom. She is also a really funny person and she has a way of saying things the way it is — Sonam unfiltered is the most entertaining thing you will ever find. So I am sure she is going to have lots of stories to tell us (about the baby),” she added.

Swara and Sonam have been friends for years. They first starred in the film Raanjhanaa (2013) and reunited for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). They also came together for Veere Di Wedding (2018). They are also expected to reunite for the film’s sequel. While they’ve worked with each other over the years, their bond has also only grown stronger with time. They have often also showered each other with love on social media on special occasions, with Sonam once calling Swara her ‘behen.’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed – Sonam and Anand.”

