Swara Bhasker: The Business Part of a Film Should Not Overpower the Storytelling

Actress Swara Bhasker says the constant emphasis on a film's box office collection is damaging the art of cinema."The whole system of emphasising the opening weekend business of a film is damaging the art of cinema. I believe there is no connection between the box office collection and the value of a film or to the artistic part of it," Swara said during a session at ActFest in Mumbai on Saturday."I understand that cinema is an art that involves a huge amount of finance and it demands a steady economy. But the business part of a film should not overpower the core of a cinema—storytelling," the actress said.The Veere Di Wedding star continued, "Some of the cult films were flops at the box office when they were released. Now, when we revisit those films, we call them classics. I think this system needs to be changed," she said during a session that included filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta and film critic Rajeev Masand.On film critics' role in her journey, she said, "I am grateful to critics because I started my career with small independent films. And when I played some of the pivotal roles like the one in Tanu Weds Manu, even though that wasn't a lead role, critics repeatedly mentioned my performance and according to them I was good." The actress feels "somewhere positive reviews helped me to gain visibility".