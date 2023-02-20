Bollywood weddings often grab the eyeballs of movie buffs and social media users. From the lavish pre-wedding rituals, and the grand venues to our favourite celebs taking their ‘pheras’ — the never-ending pictures and videos of the newlyweds go viral, making the fans overjoyed. But celebs’ inter-religion marriages often draw flak from social media users. These online bullies leave no stone unturned to troll celebrities for marrying someone out of their religion. Here is a list of some A-list actresses from the cine and entertainment world, who received strong backlash from the masses for their interfaith marriages.

Swara Bhaskar

While the whole B-town was gushing over Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding, the Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad recently. Swara uploaded a string of pictures with Fahad on Twitter, revealing that she wore her mother’s saree and jewellery for the wedding. Soon after their marriage, the 34-year-old was brutally trolled by the masses for marrying a Muslim man.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood’s Bebo aka actress Kareena Kapoor Khan too broke the barriers of inter-faith marriage and wed the love of her life, actor Saif Ali Khan in a lavish wedding ceremony. Soon after tying the knot in 2012, the B-town couple had to face backlash from the masses. Kareena is known for being bold and outspoken, but she turned a deaf ear to her haters and never commented on this.

Richa Chadha

Bollywood power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s love story can be summed up in one word — dreamy. The pair, who exchanged vows on October 4 last year, do not shy away from dropping mushy pictures of each other on social media. The madly-in-love duo faced severe criticism from the masses post their marriage. According to a report by the Indian Express, the Fukrey actress once gave a befitting reply to an online critic who slammed her by asking, “When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like Aamir Khan’s.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee was targeted by trolls after she tied the nuptial knot with her gym trainer, Shanwaz Shaikh. In an interaction with ETimes, Devoleena spoke on the incessant trolling. She said, “Who the hell are these people, and who knows them? Kaun ho tum to comment on my life and choices (Who are you to comment on my life and choices)? The problem is no matter whom you marry, you will be trolled.”

Dipika Kakar

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are ready to embrace parenthood. Soon after her marriage to Shoaib in February 2018, Dipika converted to a Muslim. Her religious conversion did not sit well with social media users, who condemned her decision. Both Dipika and Shoaib stood like each other’s pillars of support, still painting the town red with their adorable clicks.

