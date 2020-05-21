MOVIES

Swara Bhasker Travels From Mumbai To Delhi By Road After Her Mother Suffers Fracture

Image Courtesy- A File Photo from Hindustan Times

Swara Bhasker was able to safely reach home in Delhi to her mother, who has suffered a fracture in her right arm.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
Actress Swara Bhasker has travelled to Delhi from Mumbai after taking special permission when she got to know that her mother has suffered a fracture.

Swara had to travel from Mumbai to Delhi by road amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the same, the actress said, "I was very concerned when I learnt about my mother's fall and the fracture to the right arm. My first impulse was to rush to Delhi....to look after my mom...but that was not possible due to the lockdown."

"So as soon as the process opened up, I applied for permission and travelled by road from Mumbai to Delhi. It was a very long journey, two days by road with an overnight halt. I had a safe journey albeit long and I'm very grateful to have been allowed to travel and to now be here with my mom.. if only to help her comb her hair and change clothes! I've gone through the necessary self isolation and home quarantine protocols," Swara added.

