Swara Bhasker Tweets to Mumbai Police to Report Harasser, Gets Impressed by Prompt Response
Mumbai Police replied to Swara Bhasker’s complaint within minutes and assured her that they’d look into the matter on priority.
Image: Instagram/Swara Bhaskar
Swara Bhasker took to Twitter on Wednesday to report to Mumbai Police a harasser who called her a “call girl” for supporting young politico Kanhaiya Kumar.
Reporting the harasser who calls himself “a mad mad nationalist” and is “proud to be born a Hindu”, Swara tweeted a screenshot of his expletive laden comment and wrote, “In his own words ‘mad, proud and fortunate nationalist & Hindu’ bringing shame upon his (and my) religion and nation! Also I think this qualifies as harassment or Eve teasing or something @MumbaiPolice .”
In his own words ‘mad, proud and fortunate nationalist & Hindu’ bringing shame upon his (and my) religion and nation! Also I think this qualifies as harassment or Eve teasing or something @MumbaiPolice 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/iBzeNN2AEx— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 9, 2019
Surprisingly, the actor got a response from the Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle within minutes. Addressing her concern, it said, “We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will look into this on priority.”
We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will look into this on priority.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 9, 2019
Impressed by their prompt response, even hours after midnight, Swara replied, “wow! Thank you for the prompt reply and kudos to @MumbaiPolice social media handle for being available 24/7 ! #Gratitude.”
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 wow! Thank you for the prompt reply and kudos to @MumbaiPolice social media handle for being available 24/7 ! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #Gratitude https://t.co/aCuZGXITg1— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 9, 2019
Notably, Swara is a favourite target among trolls, courtesy her outspokenness on social media about sensitive issues and her strong, unapologetic political ideologies.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Anaarkali of Aarah actor, who was last seen on the big screen in Veere Di Wedding last year, will next be seen romancing Divya Dutta in a homosexual love story titled Sheer Khurma. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film will also feature veteran actor Surekha Sikri in a pivotal role.
