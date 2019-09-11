Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Swara Bhasker Visits Lalbaughcha Raja for Darshan But Ends Up Losing Her Shoes; Watch Video

Swara Bhasker paid a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja in Kolhapuri slippers but she had to return home barefoot.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Swara Bhasker Visits Lalbaughcha Raja for Darshan But Ends Up Losing Her Shoes; Watch Video
Image: Swara Bhasker/Instagram
During the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, which spans for 11 days, several pandals are beautifully decorated in and around Mumbai and are thronged by devotees for Bappa's darshan. Actress Swara Bhasker isn't far behind in commemorating the special festival as she visited one of Mumbai’s biggest Ganesh pandals, Lalbaugcha Raja.

But little did she know that she would have to return home barefoot. You might have faced a situation where you plan to leave the temple after offering prayers but find your footwear missing and this time it's Swara who fell prey to one such incident.

The actress tweeted a clip where she is seen walking in a red traditional attire without her footwear, alongside a hilarious caption, "This is true devotion. I walked barefoot to the Lord. What's a Darshan of Mumbai's most sought after deity if you don't lose your shoes...?"

On the work front, the 31-year old is busy filming Faraz Arif Ansari's Sheer Khurma in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta.

Faraz in the film is set to narrate the story of the LGBTQ+ community. Surekha Sikri will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Read full article
