Swara Bhasker Visits Lalbaughcha Raja for Darshan But Ends Up Losing Her Shoes; Watch Video
Swara Bhasker paid a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja in Kolhapuri slippers but she had to return home barefoot.
Image: Swara Bhasker/Instagram
During the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, which spans for 11 days, several pandals are beautifully decorated in and around Mumbai and are thronged by devotees for Bappa's darshan. Actress Swara Bhasker isn't far behind in commemorating the special festival as she visited one of Mumbai’s biggest Ganesh pandals, Lalbaugcha Raja.
But little did she know that she would have to return home barefoot. You might have faced a situation where you plan to leave the temple after offering prayers but find your footwear missing and this time it's Swara who fell prey to one such incident.
The actress tweeted a clip where she is seen walking in a red traditional attire without her footwear, alongside a hilarious caption, "This is true devotion. I walked barefoot to the Lord. What's a Darshan of Mumbai's most sought after deity if you don't lose your shoes...?"
Because what’s a Darshan to Mumbai’s iconic #lalbaughcharaja if you don’t lose your shoes? #sachcheybhakt pic.twitter.com/CDDYS0FP88
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 11, 2019
On the work front, the 31-year old is busy filming Faraz Arif Ansari's Sheer Khurma in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta.
Faraz in the film is set to narrate the story of the LGBTQ+ community. Surekha Sikri will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Women's Nationals Played on Appalling Football Pitches Because Officials 'Can't Challenge Nature'
- Sanoj Raj Becomes First Crorepati of KBC 11, to Attempt Rs 7 Cr Question Tonight
- Ranu Mondal, Himesh Reshammiya's Teri Meri Kahani is the Perfect Sing Along Song
- 10 Things the New Apple iPhone 11's Camera Reminded Twitter Of
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max: The Camera Has to be The X-Factor