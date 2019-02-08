LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Swara Bhasker: You Can’t Replace Our Judiciary with Mob Trials on Social Media

Swara Bhasker says these days trial and justice both happen on Twitter itself.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
Image: Swara Bhasker/Instagram
Known for being outspoken about controversial issues, Swara Bhasker is one of the few celebs in Bollywood who minces no words.

The actor, celebrated for her performances in films like Anaarkali of Aarah, Nil Battey Sannata, Tanu Weds Manu and Veere Di Wedding, says instead of helping people connect, social media has now become a virtual courtroom of sorts.

“I am actually against this idea of Twitter justice. These days the trial and the justice both happen on Twitter itself. I think social media is a platform for connecting but you can’t replace our judiciary with mob trials on social media. That’s such a dangerous thing to ask for,” she told Indian Express.

“When this urge of justice comes to you, you make irrational choices. And to stop that from happening, we have the law, we have a court and have a procedure so that people who know the context of things and understand the legal proceedings can bring justice in a rational way. There should be a procedure to get justice. But of course, everything doesn’t only have white and black. Sometimes there is grey as well,” she added.

On how she handles online trolling, she said, “To become an actor, you have to be thick skinned because being in public eye means you will get a certain kind of attention. And, we should not lie. We came in the industry for this attention only.

“We wanted people to ask for our opinions, click selfies with us and with all of these, we get trolled too sometimes. What I didn’t realise was that your words can be misinterpreted. Now when I speak, I think whether whatever I am saying will make juicy headlines.”

